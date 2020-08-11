As the time for the Presidential elections in United States of America (USA) gets near, a close ally of the country has expressed its disappointment with the current administration. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing many difficulties at home and is in danger of losing power, has laid the blame for his country not having annexed West Bank so far at the doorstep of President Donald Trump.

In an interview given to an Israeli channel, Netanyahu said President Trump seems to be "busy with other things" and that's why the annexation of 30% of the West Bank, the disputed territory which is considered by many to belong to a future state of Palestine, which was part of President Trump's 'Peace Plan' hasn't happened.

"It was clear from the start that the application of sovereignty would be done only with agreement from the United States. Otherwise, I would have already done it a while ago," the Israeli PM stated. He further added that Trump is not paying too much attention to "issues of importance to Israel."

West Bank issue

Israeli citizens have developed several settlements in the West Bank, backed by their country's government. These settlements are regarded as illegal by the opponents of Israel and Palestinian authorities. Israel's plan to formally annex these settlements got the support of Trump administration through the President's 'peace plan.'

However, like Trump administrations previous moves in support of Israel, this plan too hasn't gone down well with the wider international community. When the American government officially shifted its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, thereby giving the latter the designation of Israel's capital, even friendly countries voted against the move in United Nations.

The reason why Netanyahu seems keen to follow ahead with the plan despite lack of initiative on part of the American government may be the fear of a loss for the current US President in the upcoming elections. While traditionally, the support for Israel has been a bipartisan matter in Washington, the arrival of more radical voices like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in the ranks of the Democratic Party makes the support of a possible Biden administration to Israel doubtful.

The radical left that is becoming more and more influential in Biden's party could make the unambiguous support for Israel in US politics less certain. Perhaps, Netanyahu wants to get the annexation done before the exit of Trump.