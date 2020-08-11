The authorities of Iran have arrested five Iranians on charges of spying for Israel, Germany, Britain, and have convicted and handed down prison sentences on at least two of them, the judiciary mentioned on Tuesday.

"In recent months, five Iranians who were spying for foreign intelligence services have been arrested," the spokesman of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned in a virtual news conference.

Iran Arrests 5 on Charges of Spying

Shahram Shirkhani spied for British intelligence services and tried to recruit some Iranian officials for Britain's MI6 agency, Esmaili said. Shirkhani had passed on classified information about Iran's Central Bank and Defence Ministry contracts, he said. He has been convicted and received a prison sentence.

Masoud Mosaheb, who was secretary-general of the Iran-Austria friendship association, also has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for spying for Israel's Mossad and the German intelligence services, the spokesman said. He gave no details on the other three detainees.

