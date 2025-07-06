Brian Tarrence: Body Found in Search of American Tourist Who Mysteriously Disappeared While on Trip With Wife in Turks and Caicos

A man's decomposed body was found during the search for a New York man who vanished while on a vacation after mysteriously leaving his rental in the middle of the night last week in Turks and Caicos, local authorities said. Investigators found "the body of a deceased male in a state of decomposition," the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said, CBS reported.

However, they have not yet confirmed whether the body is that of Brian Tarrence, who disappeared on June 25. Tarrence, 51, of Midtown Manhattan, traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands on June 22 for a romantic vacation with his wife of one year before disappearing.

Mysterious Disappearance and a Death

The couple was staying at an Airbnb in Grace Bay and had planned to return to New York on June 29, according to News 12 Westchester. On Saturday, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and a private investigator made the grim discovery during an hours-long search for Tarrence.

"We the police extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and ask that the public not speculate and await positive identification of the deceased," acting Commissioner Rodney Adams said.

Only three days into their vacation, Tarrence unexpectedly left the rental property while his wife was asleep — and has not been seen since. "Everything prior to the point where he walked out of that house, he seems fine," private investigator Carl DeFazio told the local outlet.

"The worst thing is not knowing," he added. "Every day that goes by is not good."

The couple arrived on June 22 at the iconic Grace Bay Beach on the northeast coast of Providenciales — a renowned destination known for its clear turquoise waters, soft white sand, and high-end resorts.

On June 25, just three days into their stay, Tarrence and his wife spent the afternoon enjoying a boat outing before going out for dinner. But later that night, his wife woke up to find he was no longer in their rental home.

Death Shrouded in Mystery

After being reported, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police reviewed nearby surveillance footage, which showed Tarrence — dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers — walking toward the busy downtown area around 3:30 a.m.

"That's little bizarre in itself," investigator DeFazio told News 12, questioning why Tarrence would leave the rental at that hour. "He's in the middle of town. His wife was sleeping."

DeFazio added that the area where Tarrence vanished is generally considered "very safe," and confirmed that he had both his cellphone and wallet with him when he left. "We have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since," he told the outlet.

Tarrence's family hired private investigator DeFazio to examine the sudden and unusual disappearance, as it has now been almost a week since he went missing. "So far, we haven't been successful in anything, but we're not giving up hope," DeFazio said.

DeFazio, a former NYPD officer and Marine, has been trying to access records of the 51-year-old's phone usage while he was in the islands, although he admitted that progress has been slow, News 12 reported.

Meanwhile, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police are conducting their own investigation and have officially classified Tarrence as a missing person.

Tarrence's wife has decided to stay back in Turks and Caicos for the time being, staying hopeful that he will be found.