Rhode Island Sex Offender Caught Using Drone to Record Woman Showering in Her Bathroom

Cranston police said a convicted sex offender used a drone to look into a woman's home.

Police said they received a call from a woman on Midland Drive Wednesday night who noticed a drone peering in her bathroom window.

Victim Heard a Buzzing Sound Outside Her Bathroom Window

The woman told the police she was in the bathroom getting ready to shower when she heard a buzzing noise coming from the window. Thinking that the sound might have been coming from her backyard pool, she headed outside late Wednesday, June 21, police said.

"Once in the backyard she noticed a drone hovering outside her bathroom window where she was preparing to take a shower," according to a June 23 news release shared to Facebook. "When she approached the drone, it moved quickly away from her to get away and hit a branch of tree and fell to the ground. She quickly grabbed the drone before it took off and submerged it in her pool to disable it."

The woman then called police for help.

Police Tracked Down Drone Operator, Charged Him with Video Voyeurism

On Friday, police used the drone to track down its operator, Christopher Jones, who is also a convicted sex offender. According to police, Jones does not have a duty to register.

He later admitted to operating the drone and was arrested on video voyeurism charges. He was charged with one felony count of the offense.

In Rhode Island, police said "a person is guilty of video voyeurism when that person, for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation, looks into an occupied dwelling or other building by use of an imaging device that provides images of the interior of a dwelling."