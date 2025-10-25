Rhode Island Mobster's Son Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend After Asking Neighbors About Her Love Life, Learns His Fate

A Rhode Island mobster's son who confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend to death in a fit of rage will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, Michael Marrapese, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole over the 2019 murder of 29-year-old Lauren Ise, in Cranston, said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha in a release.

Marrapese, the son of deceased mobster Frank "Bobo" Marrapese, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic first-degree murder in April.

Marrapese and Ise Had Broken Up a Month Before the Murder

A friend of Marrapese's reported to police on March 13, 2019 that Marrapese had confessed to killing Ise, his ex-girlfriend, in her home, the attorney general said. Upon arrival, police found Ise dead in her apartment.

The pair had broken up a month prior, and Ise decided to move out of their home, but Marrapese refused to allow her to gather her belongings. When she called the police, he became "irate" and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

After he was released from jail, he was arrested again the next day for an altercation with his landlord, and was held in jail as a bail violator.

Marrapese Asked Ise's Neighbors if She was Dating Anyone a Day Before Strangling Her



A week after his release, he went to find his ex-girlfriend. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2019, he knocked on the windows of her apartment, but Ise did not answer. At 6 a.m., he confronted one of her neighbors and asked whether Ise was dating anyone and left.

He returned on March 13, murdered Ise by fatally strangling her, and drove to his friend's house where he confessed to the slaying, the release said. Prior to his arraignment, the defendant confessed to the sheriffs escorting him to the courtroom, the release said.

In the days following his arraignment, the defendant made several phone calls and conducted in-person conversations with a friend, during which he confessed to killing Ise and shared details about her death that were not made public.

"This defendant consistently sought to exert control over Lauren, now her friends and family are left to pick up the pieces," Neronha said in a statement. "While nothing can bring Lauren back, I hope they now feel some semblance of peace knowing justice has been served."