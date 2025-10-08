Rhode Island Gym Teacher Resigns Over Allegations of Sexual Relationship with Her 15-Year-Old Student

A Ponaganset High School gym teacher is no longer employed and is now being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former 15-year-old male student.

As reported by The Valley Breeze, Alisha Crins, age 39, has resigned, school officials confirmed Tuesday. She worked as the program instructor for PHS's health and fitness/EMT CTE program, previously working in North Smithfield, where she met her husband, also a teacher.

The Inappropriate Relationship Came to Light After the Student's Girlfriend Discovered Text Messages from the Teacher on His Phone

According to online reports, Crins had allegedly been involved with the student who graduated last year starting during his sophomore year. The alleged relationship apparently came to light when the student's girlfriend discovered texts from the teacher on his phone, according to reports.

Town Council President Will Worthy said he was shocked to learn of the allegations. He said he is disgusted to hear that the teacher's actions were possibly known without any action taken before now.

Worthy said teachers are mandated reporters, which requires teachers and administrators to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect. He added that any teacher who knew of the relationship should have reported it to police. "If you had anything to do with it, you're fired," he said.

Police is Now Investigating the Inappropriate Relationship

Supt. Renee Palazzo confirmed to Turnto10 News. that Alisha Crins no longer works for the district but declined to comment further, noting that the state police are now handling the situation.

"Update/investigation of allegations of misconduct, either civil or criminal," is among the items listed for executive session on the Foster-Glocester School Committee's agenda for a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7. Glocester Police Lt. Jeffrey Jenison also confirmed that the RISP is investigating an alleged incident.