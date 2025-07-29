NYC Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire Inside Office Building Killing Four Including a Cop Before Taking His Own Life as Chilling Details Emerge

A gunman armed with an M4 assault rifle killed four people—including a police officer—after opening fire in broad daylight in the center of New York City, before reportedly ending his own life. The gunman was later identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas.

Terrifying surveillance footage showed the suspect calmly walking into a Midtown Manhattan office tower on Monday, dressed in a button-down shirt and sport coat while carrying the large weapon. Tamura was a former high school football player with a documented history of mental health struggles. According to sources, officials found a vehicle at the scene with Nevada license plates that was registered to Tamura.

Midtown Mayhem

Tamura traveled across the country before carrying out the attack, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. CNN reported that Tamura had a silencer attached to his rifle when he began shooting in the lobby around 6:30 p.m. The weapon was also equipped with a scope and a strap.

Officer Didarul Islam, who was on duty as a private security guard, was shot dead in the building's lobby. Another victim of the shooting remained in critical condition Monday night, battling for survival.

Tamura was later found dead on the 33rd floor—home to Blackstone's headquarters—after taking his own life with a gunshot.

Speaking at a press conference Monday night, Tisch shared further details about the incident and reassured the public that the threat posed by the shooter had been eliminated and the city remained secure.

"I want to be very clear, we believe this to be a lone shooter, and there is no longer an active threat to the public," the commissioner said.

A photo obtained by The New York Post revealed that Tamura held a concealed carry permit issued in Las Vegas, valid until 2027.

Sources also said that he was most recently employed as a casino security guard.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman walking into the high-rise with an assault rifle around 6:30 p.m., during the evening rush hour. The weapon, a .223-caliber AR-15 made by Palmetto State Armory, was fitted with a black scope, a handguard, and a shoulder sling.

Blood Everywhere

The mayhem began when Tamura walked into the lobby of 365 Park Avenue armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on NYPD Officer Islam and three other individuals. He then moved toward the elevator area, where he shot a security guard. Before taking the elevator to the 33rd floor, he let a woman exit one of the elevators unharmed.

Upon reaching the 33rd floor, Tamura shot at least one more person before taking his own life.

Videos posted online showed officers in tactical gear entering the building with weapons drawn. Another clip, shared by Fox 5, captured several officers carrying an injured person while others appeared to be assisting someone lying on the floor.

Tisch said in a social media post that authorities believe Tamura acted on his own.

Witnesses recounted scenes of widespread panic as shots rang out. "I was at work and this guy came in with an assault rifle and started shooting," one man said. "I was in the lobby at work."

Jessica Chen, who was on the second floor of the 44-story skyscraper, said she was attending a presentation with around 150 others when the gunfire began.

"We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room," Chen told ABC News.