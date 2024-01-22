Retired Kentucky Cop Charged with Molesting Children Over 11-Year Period at His Home

A veteran Town and County police officer was charged with multiple child sex crimes this week in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, the abuse spanned years and happened while the now-retired sergeant was employed with the agency.

Jefferson County prosecutors have charged 57-year-old Jordan C. Fowle with two counts of first-degree child molestation, five counts of second-degree child molestation, second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. A no-bond warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Authorities Confirm Deputies are 'Actively Looking' for Fowle

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Bissell confirmed Fowle is not currently in custody, but deputies are "actively looking for him."

Following the filing of charges, Fowle's attorney, Richard Lozano, entered an appearance and requested a bond reduction, citing his status as a recently retired police officer who has no criminal history. A hearing on that motion is set for Jan. 29."My client strongly denies these allegations," Lozano said.

Town and County Police said in a social media post Fowle began working at the agency in 1995 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2020. His exact retirement date, sometime in 2023, was not immediately available.

The agency on Saturday issued a statement saying it is aware of the charges and does not believe any crimes against children were committed in the course of Fowle's duties.

"The Town and Country Police Department has been in contact with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and has no reason at the present time to believe any alleged incidents occurred while Jordan Fowle was on duty, or otherwise acting in the official capacity of a Town and Country Police Officer," the statement reads.

Alleged Abuse Involved Two Female Child Victims, Took Place Between 2012 and 2023 at Fowle's Home

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement, the abuse involved two female child victims over 11 years from 2012 to 2023 at Fowle's home in House Springs.

One victim told investigators the abuse began in 2012 when she was 13 years old. The victim told investigators she was forced to submit to strip searches which resulted in sexual abuse, as well as other sexual abuses.

The statement shows the second victim told investigators the abuse began in 2019 when she was 14 years old and happened multiple times until 2023. Both victims told investigators they feared Fowle due to his status as a long-time law enforcement officer, who has access to firearms and police databases, according to the statement.

Court documents say the abuse caused "emotional distress" to both victims. One of them had "several long term stays at mental health facilities" after the abuse.