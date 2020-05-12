A 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds at Punggol Field on Saturday. The man was sent to Sengkang General Hospital after police received a call for assistance at around 11 pm on Sunday.

Mr Leong who lives near the scene of the incident heard the cry for help while having a late-night snack in his living room. "At first it didn't occur to me that it was coming from downstairs at the park connector. So I hesitated for a while, and then I heard a second cry for help," he said. When he saw from his window, a man was kneeling, then started walking towards the back of the bus stop and collapsed on a grass patch.

Mr Leong who works as cabin crew at airlines called for an ambulance, went down for help and asked the man if he was attacked and the man said yes. The man looked like he was going for a jog as he was wearing a football jersey and jogging shoes, he added. Leong noticed a man having a deep cut on the right side of his armpit when the ambulance arrived.

Other assault cases on Mother's Day

In another case of attacking a man with a dangerous weapon on Sunday evening, a 21-year-old man has been arrested at Jurong West Street in Singapore. Whether the weapon was used in the assault is still unclear. Photos of the victim lying in the pool of blood are going rounds on WhatApp according to STOMP.

Before seeing the man all covered with blood on the floor, a resident heard shouting in the area. Involvement of another man is still unclear who was seen leaving the area after the incident. Police was alerted about the case of a man severely injured with a dangerous weapon at 7 pm. "The victim, a 26-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital," the police spokesman said.

Investigations are going on as a 21-year-old man who is known to the victim has been arrested by the police. On Mother's Day, this was the fourth attack reported to happen as three youths were arrested for being involved in a riot at Chinatown.

Riot involving parangs

A 19-year old teenager was taken to the hospital after a riot happened between two groups involving parangs in the corridor. Before fleeing the scene, a couple of people were seen slashing one of the youths with their weapon. In a CCTV footage, one group is seen waiting for something until another group runs at them with parangs and helmets. Police informed that three people have been arrested and a manhunt is going on to arrest others involved in the crime.