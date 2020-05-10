After a heated argument with police and staff of Sun Plaza mall in Singapore, a 40-year-old woman has been arrested for multiple offences last week and a video of the incident is going viral on Facebook registering more than 550,000 views and 10,000 shares.

The woman is seen holding a mask but not wearing it in the video. When an employee tries to explain the situation, she replies, "I can't hear what you are saying. If my ears can't hear what you are saying, that means I will not be able to hear."

The woman repeatedly holds the mask in front of her face and says "this is a mask" but refusing to put it properly. She can be heard saying, "Are you all dumb? Or sophisticated stupid?" before adding, "Cheers to you all." When asked about why is she not wearing the mask by a security officer, she responded by counter questioning "Who are you?"

Police called for assistance

The police was called for assistance by staff members at Sun Plaza and told about how the woman had been non-cooperative and stubborn while refusing to wear face mask properly. Preliminary investigations revealed that crowd management worker noticed the woman not wearing mask properly when she stepped inside the mall around 2 pm.

"The woman also insulted the staff member and hurled vulgarities at a security officer who came to assist," police said. She started peeling off address sticker on her identity card when asked for her identity by the police. She assaulted officer and remained uncooperative when tried to stop.

Subsequently, the woman was arrested by police officers and filed charges in court on May 9. She also had been issued notice of $300 previously for not wearing mask at the same mall on April 29. Police advised the public to take coronavirus measures seriously adding, "We will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and willful breaches of safe distancing measures. Let us all do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19."

Coronavirus cases surge in Singapore

As of Sunday, May 10, Singapore has reported 23,336 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths. Many of them foreign workers staying dormitories, said the ministry of health in its latest bulletin. Starting from Tuesday, May 12, Singapore is planning to open certain services such as home-based food services and hair-dressers.