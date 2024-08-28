Researchers Discover 1705 Ancient Frozen Viruses in Tibetan Glacier, Are they Threat to Humans ?

Researchers have unveiled a treasure trove of viral data from ice cores collected at Guliya Glacier on the Tibetan Plateau. Analyzing the genomes of 1,705 virus species, they found 50 times more viral information than previously recovered from glaciers.

This breakthrough offers insights into Earth's climate history and how viruses adapt to temperature changes. Contrary to fears of revived pathogens, these ancient viruses help scientists understand climate-driven adaptations in viruses and their hosts.

Guliya Glacier, located in the Tibetan Plateau, has long been a rich archive. Scientists must trek 6.1 kilometers (20,000 feet) into the Himalayas, using yaks to transport their equipment. They drill ice cores from this frozen archive, revealing ancient viruses that, while inactive, provide crucial historical data.

This new study highlights how viruses evolved during three climate shifts over the past 41,000 years. Notably, the team identified a distinct viral community from about 11,500 years ago, marking a transition from the Last Glacial Stage to the warm Holocene period.

The research also uncovered that a quarter of these viruses share genetic similarities with organisms from regions like the Middle East and the Arctic, suggesting possible ancient viral migrations.

Understanding these ancient viruses could offer clues about future climate impacts on modern viruses and ecosystems. The techniques developed could even aid in searching for microbial life on Mars and other planets. However, scientists must act quickly to preserve and study these invaluable ice core samples.

Lonnie Thompson, co-author of the study and earth sciences professor at Ohio State, is optimistic about the potential of this research. "With collaboration, these techniques could address a wide range of scientific questions," he said.