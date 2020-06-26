In yet another setback to US President Donald Trump's dream of a second tenure at the White House, Carly Fiorina, a former Republican presidential candidate (2016), said she will be casting her vote in favor of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Besides revealing her intentions of voting against Trump, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard urged other anti-Trump Republicans to do the same.

Fiorina Calls Biden a Person of Humility, Empathy and Character

Fiorina, who voted for Trump in 2016, was appearing on the The Atlantic's The Ticket podcast when she declared her support for Biden.

Stating that elections are binary choices, Fiorina said she has been very clear that she can't support Trump. Hinting at the failure of Trump to emerge as a leader capable of unifying the country, Fiorina said: "As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it's a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country."

"I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he's demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts."

Trump, Who Insulted Fiorina for Her Looks, Says No Complaints

Fiorina, who had dubbed Trump as the "Kim Kardashian of Politics", was subjected to a series of sexist insults by Trump during his race to become US president.

During an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine in 2015, Trump had mocked Fiorina for her looks. "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not s'posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?" Trump had said, reported The Hill.

Trump couldn't stop himself from reacting to Fiorina's latest comments. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Failed presidential candidate (thank you President Trump!), Carly Fiorina, said she will be voting for Corrupt Joe Biden. She lost so badly to me, twice in one campaign, that she should be voting for Joe. No complaints!!!"

However, the twitterati were quick to point out that Trump was having a meltdown as Republicans were walking away from him.