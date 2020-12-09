Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert might need to pay his dentist a visit after a video appearing to show his "tooth" falling out during a press conference is being widely circulated on social media.

Gohmert was speaking to members of the press at the House Freedom Caucus press conference on Thursday when the incident took place.

In a video shared by The Recount, the 66-year-old Republican can be seen speaking to the media as one of his front teeth appears to fall into his mouth. Instead of pausing the interview and spitting out the incisor into a handkerchief, Gohmert stopped for a brief second, rolled the tooth around in his mouth and continued with his speech.

Watch the video below:

Here's a slowed-down close-up:

Gohmert Claims It Was His Crown That Fell Out

While addressing the incident later, the lawmaker noted that although it looked like his tooth fell out, it was actually a temporary crown that came undone.

As the video went viral on social media, Gohmert tweeted: "Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today's press conference than they ever were" in covering Hunter Biden's laptop scandal or the widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential race. "Excellent priorities, as always," he added along with the hashtag #Crowngate.

Temporary crowns are essentially caps customized to fit over a person's damaged tooth or one that has recently undergone a root canal while a permanent crown is created. Gohmert's dental breakdown comes four months after the politician was diagnosed with the coronavirus.



Twitter Reactions

The viral video has now racked up thousands of comments on Twitter with users heavily trolling Gohmert and other Republicans over their recent string of embarrassing public incidents.

"50 court cases lost, dripping hair dye, loud farts, dirty diapers, loose teeth, empty podiums, robot-like performances, more Covidiots popping up by the day...Wow, have to say: congrats to the Republican party. Indeed doing very well nowadays and making the cult proud," wrote one user.

"This is like the sixth Republican this year to publicly die in installments," commented another.

Here are some of the other reactions: