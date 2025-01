Rented In Finland Episode 9: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Rented In Finland episode 9 will air on tvN on Friday (January 31) at 8:40 PM KST. Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon will move to a new rented house. The atmosphere will be different because they might do extra work this time. The city boys will enjoy spending time in the new place. Korean viewers can watch the variety show on TV.

The variety show premiered on tvN on Friday (December 6). It features Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon adjusting to the rural lifestyle of a village in Finland. The four men traveled to Lapland, a small village located in the country's northern part. Although the cast members initially enjoyed staying at a place with breathtaking scenery, they quickly faced the harsh realities.

How to Watch?

The variety show will air its next episode on tvN on Friday (January 31) at 8:40 PM KST. Korean viewers can watch the variety show on TV. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Rented In Finland Episode 9:

US - 6:40 AM

Canada - 6:40 AM

Australia - 10:10 PM

New Zealand - 12:40 AM

Japan - 8:40 PM

Mexico - 5:40 AM

Brazil - 8:40 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 PM

India - 5:10 PM

Indonesia - 6:40 PM

Singapore - 7:40 PM

China - 7:40 PM

Europe - 12:40 PM

France - 12:40 PM

Spain - 12:40 PM

UK - 11:40 AM

South Africa - 1:40 PM

Philippines - 7:40 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview offers a sneak peek into the daily lives of Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon in Lapland. The four boys will be happy to explore the new place. They will have fun while learning about the new place. The viewers can look forward to watching some fun moments with the city boys as they learn new things in the rural village.

