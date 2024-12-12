Renowned Luxury Realtors Alexander Brothers Arrested on Human Trafficking and Decade-Long Rape Allegations, Tarnishing Industry Legacy

The Alexander brothers, renowned multimillionaire realtors, were arrested Wednesday in Florida alongside their sibling, Alon Alexander, a security firm executive. The three face serious charges of human trafficking and sexual misconduct, according to federal prosecutors.

Oren and Tal Alexander are celebrated for their record-breaking $238 million Manhattan penthouse sale in 2019, marking the most expensive home transaction in U.S. history. Their once-glamorous careers now face a stark contrast as allegations of violent and repeated sexual crimes over a decade emerge.

According to the indictment, the brothers reportedly lured women with promises of luxury experiences before subjecting them to sexual assault and rape. These acts were allegedly carried out by multiple perpetrators, including the Alexander siblings. Federal prosecutors claim that dozens of victims were involved in these alleged crimes.

The arrests follow civil lawsuits earlier this year, accusing Oren and Alon Alexander, both 37, of rape. Similar accusations were later made against their 38-year-old brother, Tal. The three have denied all allegations, and their attorneys dismissed the civil lawsuits as baseless.

Law enforcement activity outside Oren Alexander's Miami Beach mansion drew attention Wednesday morning. FBI agents were reportedly conducting searches at the property, as confirmed by the FBI's New York office.

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the luxury real estate brokerage Official in 2022, after leaving Douglas Elliman. The firm gained visibility through reality TV shows like Million$ Listing. However, the company has faced turmoil since the civil allegations surfaced earlier this year. Several executives and agents departed, and the brothers eventually resigned.

In another significant development, the family's private security company, Kent Security, has removed Alon Alexander's name from its website. This move signals a potential distancing from the ongoing legal troubles.

The Alexander brothers' case has sent shockwaves through the luxury real estate industry. Once lauded for their high-profile deals, including the sale to billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin, their professional and personal reputations are now in serious jeopardy.

The charges mark a stark fall for the siblings who spent years cultivating their status as industry titans. Federal prosecutors allege the three orchestrated a disturbing pattern of violence against women, tarnishing their legacy.

The outcome of the case remains uncertain. For now, the arrest of these high-profile individuals underscores that no one is immune from facing justice, regardless of their social or financial standing.