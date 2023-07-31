Remi Lucidi: Daredevil Photographer Known for High-Rise Stunts Dies after Plunging 711ft from Top of 68-Story Skyscraper in Hong Kong

A French extreme sports enthusiast known for daring stunts lost his life after plunging from the top of a 721ft tall skyscraper in Hong Kong, which he was attempting to climb at the time of the incident. Remi Lucidi, aged 30, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he tragically fell and died, according to the South China Morning Post.

Lucidi, known online as Remi Enigma, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hong Kong officials claim that a security guard at the building tried to stop Lucidi when he falsely claimed to be visiting a friend on the 40th floor. Despite the guard's efforts, he managed to climb higher up the building.

Fatal Fall

Lucidi had successfully reached the 68th floor of the 721-foot Tregunter Tower, a residential building in Hong Kong's affluent Mid-Levels district, before the tragic accident, costing him his life.

According to Hong Kong officials, Lucidi arrived at the building at around 6 p.m. and informed the security guard that he was visiting a friend residing on the 40th floor. However, when the supposed friend denied knowing Lucidi, a security officer tried to intervene.

Unfortunately, by that time, the daredevil had managed to access an elevator and continue his ascent.

Later security footage revealed Lucidi reaching the 49th floor and then proceeding to climb the stairs further up to the rooftop. According to those in pursuit of Lucidi, they found the hatch leading to the roof open, but he was nowhere in sight.

According to the police, the last sighting of Lucidi was at 7:38 p.m., where he tapped on the window of the penthouse within the complex. This action prompted a maid to alert the authorities.

However, he fell to his death before any help could arrive.

A source who has not been identified said that the police also believe Lucidi may have got trapped outside the penthouse and was desperately knocking on the window seeking help before the unfortunate accident occurred.

Stunt Gone Wrong

A source with knowledge of the situation disclosed that the police found Lucidi's camera at the scene, containing videos of his other death-defying stunts. However, the official cause of death is yet to be released by the authorities.

Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Lucidi was staying, described him as a "friendly and humble guy."

"He was healthy and fit and happy-faced," Kaur told the news outlet. "I feel very sad."

A staff member at the hostel claimed that he had spoken with Lucidi on numerous occasions prior to his death and that the man had told him that he was taking a holiday in Hong Kong.

"He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here," said the worker.

Several of Lucidi's fans expressed their grief on social media platforms after hearing the news of his tragic death.

"Rip brother," said one Instagram follower. "Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer."

" I don't wanna believe it Remi I don't want to believe it," wrote another. "Rest easy bro I love you."

"You'll never leave us, you're unique," wrote yet another follower.

Several photos on his Instagram account depict him clinging to the spires of tall buildings, suggesting that he might have been attempting a similar feat when the accident occurred.

On his Instagram account, Lucidi shared his climbing adventures with over 3,000 followers. His recent posts show him posing atop high-rise scaffolding and buildings in various countries like Dubai, Bulgaria, and France.

Remarkably, much of the footage depicted him undertaking these daring climbs without the help of any safety harnesses. In one particularly nerve-wracking clip, he is seen balancing on the edge of a towering 980-foot-high chimney in France.

Six days before his death, Lucidi, who identified himself as a Hong Kong-based photographer, shared a photo on his Instagram page taken at Times Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The account is no longer accessible or has been removed since the incident.

Police also found Lucidi's passport and other belongings at the hostel where he was staying.

The French consulate has been notified about Lucidi's death, while authorities continue their investigation into the incident.