Perez Algaba: Missing Millionaire Crypto Influencer Found Dismembered into Clean Pieces Inside Suitcase in Argentina

The dismembered remains of a missing crypto millionaire were found stuffed inside a suitcase by a group of children in Argentina, local media reported. The mangled remains of 39-year-old Fernando PÃ©rez Algaba were found dumped in Ingeniero Budge, Argentina, by a group of children who were playing near a stream.

The children stumbled upon a red suitcase on Sunday and upon opening it discovered the body parts. The children then notified their parents who informed the Buenos Aires police, who arrived at the scene and examined the package and found the victim's legs and forearm. During further investigation, they found another whole arm in the stream.

Grisly Discovery

According to El PaÃ­s, on Wednesday, the authorities discovered the missing head and torso. Local media reported that the body parts had been cleanly amputated, indicating the involvement of a professional in this tragic incident.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that the victim had been shot three times prior to being dismembered.

Police identified Algaba through his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos on the dismembered body parts. The entrepreneur had been reported missing since the previous Tuesday.

Known for renting luxury vehicles and promoting cryptocurrency to his 900,000 Instagram followers, Algaba had amassed considerable wealth. He had been living in Barcelona, Spain, but had been in Argentina for about a week before the alleged murder.

During his stay, he rented an apartment, but on July 19, he failed to return the keys or respond to the property owner's calls, raising concerns about his disappearance.

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with Algaba's death. Although the motive behind the alleged murder has not been fully established, authorities believe that it may be linked to the influencer's extensive debts.

This unfortunate event marks a tragic conclusion for the businessman, affectionately known as Lechuga (lettuce) by his friends, who began his work journey at the young age of 14.

"I started with a bicycle and a box and I started selling sandwiches," said Algaba, who reportedly graduated to buying vehicles to repair and resell.

The young entrepreneur's hard work and commitment allegedly resulted in significant success, leading him to amass a sizable warehouse filled with luxurious cars, motorcycles, and jet skis by the age of 24.

Tasting Success at a Young Age

Algaba subsequently founded a luxury car and jet ski rental firm in Miami before relocating to Barcelona earlier in the year. During his final years, he engaged in cryptocurrency trading with a team of over 25 employees operating from a Buenos Aires office.

Despite his apparent success, Algaba's financial situation was not as prosperous as it appeared. He had accumulated substantial and "irrecoverable" debts with Argentina's tax agency.

Additionally, his company, "Motors Lettuce SRL," began facing financial troubles, including bouncing checks, less than a year after its incorporation in January 2018.

Moreover, a note was found on his phone which suggested that he had suffered significant losses from crypto investments, as reported by La Nacion.

Apart from facing challenges in the business world, Algaba also faced problems with the Barra Bravas, a notorious and violent gang associated with Argentina's soccer scene. It was reported that the gang demanded repayment of a $40,000 loan from him.

"If something happens to me, everyone is already warned," he wrote in a message.

According to local media reports, Algaba's brother, Rodolfo PÃ©rez Algaba, said that he was not sure about his dead sibling's involvement with the criminal ring. However, he claimed that his brother was not a scammer, as some people had allegedly claimed.

The victim's brother, Rodolfo, asserted that Algaba was primarily a car salesman who struggled in his Bitcoin endeavors. He also revealed that when they were younger, their father's inheritance helped Algaba start his business, suggesting that his rise from poverty to affluence might not have been as straightforward as it appeared.

According to Rodolfo, he had not seen his brother for three months after an argument, and during this period, Algaba was reportedly under psychiatric treatment for an anxiety disorder.