Remains of Singaporean Man Who Went Missing After Taiwan Earthquake Found in Taroko National Park

The remains of a Singaporean man, who went missing after an earthquake struck Taiwan's Hualien County in April of last year, have been discovered.

Taiwanese news agency China Times reported that a farmer found the bones of 47-year-old Sim Hwee Kok.

For the unversed, Sim Hwee Kok and his wife Neo Siew Choo, were last captured on surveillance cameras while they were alighting from a shuttle bus on April 3 at around 7.20 am near the Shakadang Trail in Hualien's Taroko National Park, about 40 minutes before the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck that devastated the County.

At least 18 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years.

According to report, the farmer was attending to crops along the Shakadang Trail in Taroko National Park when he spotted what appeared to be human remains and called the police.

After analyzing the remains, forensic specialists discovered a human hip bone, and further DNA analysis verified that the remains belonged to Sim.

According to the China Times, the authorities searched the area further but were unable to locate any more remains.

Taiwan News reported that authorities think Sim's remains were carried down the ravine by falling rubble after he and his wife, Neo Siew Choo, were trapped in a landslide on the route after the earthquake.

The police notified the deceased's relatives of the revelation after the DNA matched with Sim's son.

Following unsuccessful search and rescue attempts for the missing Singaporean pair, Taiwanese officials had issued death certificates for Sim and his wife Neo Siew Choo last December.