Following the immense success of Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, Redmi, the Xiaomi subsidiary smartphone maker, has announced rollout of its next series of devices in China starting January 14, 2020. The Redmi K30 smartphone would now be available in other emerging markets in Southeast and Eastern Asia.

For now, Xiaomi has decided to come up with one model at a time. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB onboard storage, 5G edition of Redmi K30 was made available in China on January 7. The sale lasted for two hours, enough to exhaust the available stock. On January 14, Redmi would be selling the 6GB RAM storage model of Redmi K30 5G.

The 6GB + 64GB model comes for 1,999 yuan which translates roughly to $289. The 6GB Redmi K30 model with 128GB storage would cost 2,299 yuan or $333. For buying any of these models, you have to pre-book the device with a deposit amount worth 100 yuan or $14.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display overlaid with a Gorilla Glass 5 panel for added protection. The device display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1080x2400 pixels of resolution. The Redmi K30 is the first Redmi device to come with an HDR 10 compliance display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, eyeing gamers. But the display is LCD instead of OLED.

The Redmi K30 packs a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support and comes equipped with 8GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. The device also houses a microSD card slot to offer storage expansion. The 6GB RAM edition would come in 64GB and 128GB storage models, while the 8GB Redmi K30 would be available in 128GB and 256GB storage models.

The Redmi K30 comes with an array of four camera sensors to serve primary photography requirements. Here a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor is accompanied with an 8 MP ultra-wide (120 degrees FOV), 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi K30 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and comes in four color models - blue, purple, red and white. The device has the much-required fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button. The Redmi K30 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on the Android 10 operating system.

Source