Even though wireless headphones are hated by many audiophiles because of their slightly degraded audio quality due to lossy compression, Bluetooth headsets have many takers nowadays for their fresh and untidy look. After the spectacular success of Apple AirPods, Bluetooth-powered earbuds have emerged as a trend.

In this feature, we recommend the best Bluetooth-powered earbuds in terms of their build, sound quality and price. We intentionally keep the Apple AirPod out of this list because this has been prepared for Apple as well as and Android lovers.

Jabra Elite 65T Active Wireless Buds

The Jabra Elite 65T Active Wireless Buds is a minimalist looking earbud with an IP-56 rating build and two-year warranty against sweat and dust. The earbuds offer around four and a half hours of battery life in a single charge and up to 15 hours in total with the pocket-friendly charging case.

Available at S$248, the earbuds offer decent overall audio quality and come with a customizable equalizer through its app. With an integrated motion sensor, it can track your fitness and performance also. The Elite 65T is compatible with Alexa, Google and Siri AI assistant. It offers a decent option for people looking for minimalist-looking earbuds.

JBL K951666 truly wireless

The JBL K951666 comes at a price of S$310 and features a splash-proof design, and four hours of earbuds and 20 hours of claimed battery life in its housing. The JBL Truly Wireless earbuds feature excellent ergonomic design and are comfortable to wear.

For its price, JBL earbuds offer decent overall sound. However, the truly wireless lack essential features like wireless volume adjustment and is compatible with a dated Bluetooth version 4.2.

Sony WF-1000MX3 Wireless Noise-cancelling headphones

At S$349, Sony WF-1000MX3 offers what it claims. The headphone provides impressive noise cancellation feature which is perhaps slightly better than the Apple AirPod Pro with decent audio output quality. Similar to its siblings, the Sony WF-1000MX3 offers adequate bass output and is excellent in use even while gaming. The headphone comes with an array of customizable features, including equalizer, touch controls, and ambient sound levels.

However, the earbuds come with a drawback too. The WF-1000MX3 is comparatively hefty and penetrate deep in your ears which might create some pain while wearing it for long.

Samsung Gear IconX Bluetooth Earbuds (SM-R140NZKAXSP)

The Gear IconX earbuds are an excellent looking option. They are capable of working as standalone media players when you upload music from your phone. The utility comes immensely handy for gym-goers as you don't have to carry the smartphone for playing anything. The earphone comes with 4GB inbuilt storage out of which you'll get approximately 3.4GB of usable space. It also comes with an array of customizable features.

The IconX earbuds look stylish and are comfortable to wear. Still, if you're looking for a pair of earbuds more for music delivery, then we recommend that you pick the Bose SoundSport. Samsung Gear IconX Bluetooth earbuds are available at S$268 in Singapore.

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones

The Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless earbuds undoubtedly feature the best sound quality with a chic urban look. They sound quite amazing irrespective of the genre of music you throw at them.

The wireless stereo headset is capable of offering decent bass, and more importantly, it doesn't hurt your ear even after wearing it for long. The earphone is available at Amazon Singapore in four colour options at S$287 at the time of filing this report.

Budget option

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots Wireless 5.0 Earphone Active Wireless Buds

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots is an inexpensive option in the list. The Redmi AirDots looks cool on the ear and is available for just S$46.

This waterproof earbud sacrifices active noise cancellation but offers decent audio quality for its price.