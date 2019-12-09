The K-Pop fans from various parts of the world are going to be super excited to know that Red Velvet member Irene is returning as host of KBS Song Festival 2019. She will be sharing the stage with GOT7 singer Jin-young and popular comedian Shin Dong Yup.

There were already several rumours doing the rounds that Irene and Jinyoung will be hosting the show this year. On Monday, KBS confirmed the news and revealed that they will be joined by Shin Dong Yup.

Irene to return as host of KBS Song Festival

While the Red Velvet member has already proved her excellence in hosting the annual event in 2017, it will be the first-time experience for the GOT7 singer. But he has already proved his hosting skills through the popular musical show M! Countdown. He was also the host of SBS show Inkigayo.

Apart from hosting the event, Irene and Jin-young will also perform live on stage at the star-studded festival with their team members. Their entertainment agencies – SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment – have already confirmed that both the bands will be performing at the music festival. Other popular K-Pop bands confirmed to perform at the event include Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, BTS, MOSTA X, NU'EST and ITZY.

Dong Yup is popular as a host

Meanwhile, Dong Yup is popularly known for his hosting style in several reality shows and comedy programs, including Perfect on Paper, Problematic Boss and The Night of Hate Comments. So, it is safe to say that he is going to make the annual event funny.

KBS Song Festival 2019 is an annual music festival held every year towards the end of December. This year, it will be held on December 27 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan. The annual event will be streamed in Korea through KBS2TV. The K-Pop fans from across the globe can also watch the event live online on KBS World.