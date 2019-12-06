K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can begin their New Year celebrations a little early with KBS Song Festival 2019.The annual event will feature some of the best performances by popular music bands, including BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet and Seventeen.

The organisers have already released some details about the festival, such as the date, venue, celebrity lineup and live streaming details. They have also revealed that the program will continue to have a competition section and the winner will be declared at the end of the show.

In 2006, the organisers introduced a change in format for the music festival. It aimed at featuring only performances from various K-Pop bands and singers unlike the original format that focussed on a healthy competition between the bands and the singers. The show returned to its original format in 2017 and the format is still being followed by the organisers.

Here is everything to know about KBS Song Festival 2019:

Date and venue: KBS Song Festival 2019 will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Illsan on December 27 from 7.50pm (KST) onwards.

Celebrity Lineup: Popular K-Pop bands, including BTS, TWICE, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, ITZY and NU'EST, are confirmed to perform at the annual event.

Theme: The theme for this year is A Huge Fantastical Party and the organisers of the festival have revealed that around 30 artists from various fields are invited to perform at the event.

Host: There are several speculations doing the rounds about GOT7 member Jinyoung and Red Velvet singer Irene hosting the event this year. But the organisers are yet to confirm the news, reported Soompi.

Live streaming details: KBS will telecast the Song Festival live online on its official page. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can also watch the annual event live online on KBS World.