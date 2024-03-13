Liam Trimmer: Police Officer Dies in Freak Accident at His Engagement Party after Falling and Cutting His Neck as Fiancee Watched in Horror

An Australian police officer's engagement party turned into tragedy after he accidentally fell, cut his neck and died in front of his fiancée and their friends. Liam Trimmer and his fiancée, a nurse, had gathered with family and friends at their Western Australian home to announce their engagement.

However, just before making the announcement, he reportedly fell backward, cut his neck and died, according to 9 News Australia. The 29-year-old somehow slit his neck and died of his injuries at the scene, as his fiancée and friends watched in horror. His fiancée has not been named and is still in shock. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Tragic Death on Date of Celebration

"Everything was done to try and save him but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare," WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said, according to the outlet.

According to a report by 9NEWS, Trimmer, originally from the UK, relocated to Australia approximately 10 years ago. He completed his training at the Joondalup Police Academy in 2013.

In 2017, Trimmer moved to the outback mining town of Kalgoorlie, located roughly 370 miles east of Perth. There, he became a part of the Gang Crime Squad, the tactical response group, and also joined the local rugby team.

"This extraordinary officer loved helping the community, was a fine example of WA policing and it's such a tragedy," Blanch said. "A very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him, and that's how sad this is."

Completely Unforeseen Tragedy

It is still unclear how Trimmer fell and cut his neck, as police haven't shared details about the circumstances under which he died. The WA Police Union mourned Trimmer's untimely death and said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the blue family."

The department also sent its "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer during this difficult period."

Paul Gale, the union's president, said: ​"Every time a death occurs for a police officer, it doesn't matter how, it really does rock the core of the police family."

Trimmer was featured in the BBC show "Wanted Down Under," a series where British families were provided with an experience of life in Australia and New Zealand to help them in deciding whether to relocate from the UK, as per reports by the Telegraph.

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti described the police officer's death as an "awful, awful tragedy."

"As I understand it, this police officer came over from the UK to start a new life in WA. My condolences go out to the family and friends of [the] officer," she said, according to the outlet.