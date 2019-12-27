Realme recently revealed that the company's first 5G smartphone - Realme X50 5G is set to go official in China on January 7 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming smartphone will come with over two-day battery life.

Wang Wei Derek Realme China's product manager posted a screenshot on micro-blogging platform Weibo of upcoming X50 5G with the text reading "After one day of use" (translated). The screenshot showed the phone was left with 62 per cent, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The company has already revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone including its processor, charging details and more.

The device will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The smartphone will support simultaneous 5G and Wi-Fi connections and will come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

According to rumours, the phone will be equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It could be coming with Sony IMX686 60MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear cameras and 32MP+ 8MP dual front-facing cameras. The device will come with a five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system that offers 100 per cent coverage of heating sources.