Following the release of Realme 5i in Vietnam and India, the Oppo sister company seems busy working on its next budget offering. Dubbed Realme C3 and Realme C3s, both the phones were spotted recently on the NBTC certification website beside Oppo A31.

The two phones were also spotted on another certification website of India BIS, hinting the Realme C3 and C3s release is imminent in Asian countries.

Both the Realme C3 and C3s are expected to be a budget smartphone. Both are likely to run on Android 9 Pie powered ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. The smartphones would later get the ColorOS 7, which is based on the Android 10 operating system via an OTA update.

Realme phones in 2020

Besides these devices, Realme is also purported to launch a series of smartphones in 2020. The company recently received certification for its four upcoming smartphone models - RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040, and RMX2061 in India. These phones are expected to get launched in the market under the Realme 6 series. Following the device releasing trend, these devices could be named as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and so on.

The Realme 6 series would get rolled out in the market beside Realme C3 anytime in the first quarter of 2020.

Realme Smartwatch

Besides the smartphone, Realme is also focusing on launching several IoT products this year. Realme has recently launched its budget AirPod substitute offering, Realme Bud Wireless and the Realme Bud Air. The company is also getting ready to launch its budget smartwatch soon. The Realme Smartwatch was spotted recently on the Indian BIS website.

Affordable IoT gadgets

The company is also expected to launch a range of IoT gadgets in 2020 including a series of Android-driven Smart TVs. Taking on its biggest competitor, Xiaomi, the company has also stepped into the fintech market of India by launching its new platform Realme Paysa in India. The platform offers loan, issuance and financial tools.