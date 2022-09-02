Ravil Maganov: Russian Oil Chief Was 'Beaten Up And Killed' After Putin's Approval, Say Kremlin Insiders

Russian oil chief Ravil Maganov, who fell to his death from sixth floor of a hospital, was beaten up and killed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's knowledge, according to sources. Local officials claim that the oil tycoon fell when he was smoking near the window, but others say that Maganov was pushed.

Maganov died on the spot on Thursday after he fell around late evening from Central Clinical Hospital In Moscow.

Maganov Was Beaten And Thrown Out Of Window

Maganov was beaten to death before he was thrown out of a window, according to the Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to have links to Kremlin insiders.

Lukoil, Maganov's company, was one of several Russian firms that had been urging the end of the war since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Reason Behind The Murder of Maganov

According to the General SVR, the reason for the murder was Maganov's 'special opinion' different from the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the creeping nationalization of Lukoil, according to Daily Mail.

Putin Knew About Preparation of Assassination

'Putin not only knew about the preparation of the assassination attempt, but also gave his consent by approving the method and timing of the liquidation,' according to General SVR.

Lukoil executives Believe It Was Suicide

Two people, who knew Maganov well, claimed that it was almost impossible that he had committed suicide.

But, he had not seen any proof or documentation to back it up, a second source close to the company claimed that there was a belief within Lukoil executives that he had committed suicide, according to Reuters.

Maganov's death was a result of a "serious illness," according to Lukoil. "It is with deep regret that we inform you that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL, passed away after a serious illness," said Lukoil in its statement.

