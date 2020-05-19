Popular Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Atlanta, following a brief battle with sarcoma. He was 74.

An official statement from RZIM said: "Ravi Zacharias spent the past 48 years commending the Christian faith and addressing life's greatest existential questions of origin, meaning, morality and destiny with eloquence and grace.

"Through his founding and leadership of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), Zacharias launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world."

"My dad, at 74, has "join[ed] with the triumphant saints that sing [his] Savior's praise," his daughter Sarah Davis, who is also the CEO of RZIM said.

"It was his Savior, Jesus Christ, that my dad always wanted most to talk about," she said.

"Even in his final days, until he lacked the energy and breath to speak, he turned every conversation to Jesus and what the Lord had done. He perpetually marveled that God took a 17-year-old skeptic, defeated in hopelessness and unbelief, and called him into a life of glorious hope and belief in the truth of Scripture—a message he would carry across the globe for 48 years."

Ravi Zacharias Died of Cancer

Earlier this year, doctors discovered a malignant tumor on Zacharias's sacrum as he underwent back surgery. Since March he has been receiving treatment for sarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The RZIM ministry posted an update on May 8 announcing that Zacharias's cancer was untreatable, and he has been sent home to Atlanta to be with his family.

Who is Ravi Zacharias?

Regarded as one of the foremost defenders of Christianity's intellectual credibility, Ravi Zacharias is an Indian-born Canadian-American Christian apologist. Born on 26 March 1946, his family hails from the Indian State of Tamil Nadu. Brother Zach, as he is often referred to as by his close friends is considered one of the great Christian expositors of the 21st century.

Zacharias is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margie; daughters, Sarah and Naomi; son, Nathan; and five grandchildren. Margie and the Zacharias family have asked that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made on the official donation page of RZIM.

Ravi Zacharias's funeral will be held in Atlanta. The details and date of the graveside service will be announced soon. The online streaming of Ravi Zacharias funeral will be available on the RZIM website.

Ravi Zacharias Quotes, Messages

Here are some of the most powerful and life-changing quotes by apologist Ravi Zacharias:

"The story of the gospel is the story of eternal life. My life is unique and will endure eternally in God's

presence. I will never be 'no more.' I will never be lost because I will be with the One who saves me."

Seeing Jesus from the East (Zondervan, 2020), page 86

"If God is the author of life, there must be a script. Where there is a script, there must be a story. It is

not that the world is a stage and we can pick and choose different scripts. The individual subplot must

gain its direction from the larger story of God's purpose for our lives." Ravi Zacharias at Christ Church Presbyterian, Atlanta, June 21, 2016

"I came to Christ after a life of protracted failure and, unable to face the consequences, I sought to end it all. It was on a bed of suicide that a Bible was brought to me, and in a cry of desperation, I invited Jesus Christ into my life. It was a prayer, a plea, a commitment, and a hope." The Logic of God (Zondervan, 2019), pages 3-4

"We are living in an era when apologetics is indispensable, but at the same time, we need a Christian

apologetic that is not merely heard—it must also be seen. The field of apologetics deals with the hard

questions posed to the Christian faith. Having had deep questions myself, I listen carefully to the

questions raised. I always bear in mind that behind every question is a questioner. The convergence

of intellectual and existential struggles drives a person to a brutal honesty in the questions he or she

has." The Logic of God (Zondervan, 2019), page 3

"It is Christ who shows that unless a person's pain is understood, one will never understand a person's soul." The Logic of God (Zondervan, 2019), page 54

"It is the very nature of truth that presents us with this reality. Truth by definition is exclusive.

Everything cannot be true. If everything is true, then nothing is false. And if nothing is false, then it

would also be true to say everything is false." The Logic of God (Zondervan, 2019), page 13 "God has put enough into the world to make faith in Him a most reasonable thing. But He has left

enough out to make it impossible to live by sheer reason or observation alone." "A Bigger Story," Think Again on RZIM.org "I want to talk to you about four absolutes that you try to define: evil, justice, love, and forgiveness. Do

you know of the one place in the world where these four converge? They converge on a hill called

Calvary where all the evil intents of the human heart are hurled upon the very Son of God, where God

in his justice took upon himself that justice, but he manifested his love for you and me in a way that is

indescribable, and he offers you and me forgiveness." "Navigating with Absolutes in a Relativistic World" at UN Prayer Breakfast