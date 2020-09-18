Halloween 2020 is going to be very special for sky gazers as this year, a blue moon will rise in the skies. For people who celebrate Halloween in a spooky manner, this year's blue moon which is much special than a full moon will give a chance to navigate their night journey in the beautiful moonlight.

What is a Blue Moon?

When people hear the word blue moon, most of them will think that the earth's natural satellite will turn blue during the upcoming full moon. However, this is a misconception, as the moon will not change blue during this event, but it got its name, as it marks the second full moon in a month.

NASA, on their website also details how the second full moon in a month got the name blue moon. According to NASA, this naming happened more than 130 years ago, after the eruption of a volcano on Krakatoa, an Indonesian island.

Soon after the volcanic eruption, debris and durst were spewed into the earth's atmosphere, and it made the moon appeared blue on that month's full moon day. As it was such a rare event, it got the name blue moon.

Is Blue Moon a Bad Omen?

According to space experts, at least seven blue moons used to grace the skies in 19 years, and it does not have any significance apart from being the second full moon in a month. However, this Halloween will be scary, as people are celebrating the event amid the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that a blue moon at a time when the world is battling a pandemic could be a bad omen. According to these conspiracy theorists, humanity is currently going through the end times, and these are signs that indicate an imminent world end. However, there is no scientific evidence to back these claims, as all the previous blue moons have passed uneventfully.