The 29-year-old rapper, born Keenon Daequan Ray, better known his stage name YG was arrested on January 24, 2020, after the LA police raided his Southern California home over robbery charges. He was held on a $250,000 bail at the Men's Central Jail for arraignment on January 28. "He was completely caught off guard," said Joe Tacopina, YG's lawyer regarding the arrest.

"I don't exactly know the motivation, but the timing is sure suspicious––without question, he wears a bulls-eye on his back," he concluded while talking about his client getting arrested mere two days before his big performance at the Grammys.

Held on robbery, accomplice busted

Sheriff's deputies came to YG's residence in LA's San Fernando Valley with a search warrant related to an on-going investigation involving a robbery. He was taken into custody after the home was searched. This is not the first time the member of the Compton-based Westside Tree Top Piru Blood gang has gotten into trouble with the law, on June 12, 2015, YG was shot one time at a recording studio in Studio City, California.

Authorities termed the rapper as 'very uncooperative' regarding the investigation into his shooting as it seemed he refused to work with the police to track down the shooter. Fellow rapper and Los Angeles native 'The Game' shared his two cents on the matter, posting on Twitter his suspicion regarding the timing of the arrest, which he felt was premeditated.

Deputy Marvin Crowder, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, said the rapper, has not been implicated yet on charges related to a police shooting, however, Tyquan Williams, the 29-year-old accomplice of YG was apprehended during the raid on the basis of a weapons charge at the rapper's San Farnadino residence on Friday.

'The Game' alluded to the authorities ruining his once-in-a-lifetime chance of paying tribute to Rapper Nipsey Hustle who was gunned down near his home in March 2019 at the Grammies on January 26, 2020. This would count as the second time the rapper YG has seen jail time as he was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2018 over felony and robbery charges.