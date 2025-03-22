Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested, Faces Capital Murder Charge in Brutal MO3 Murder-for-Hire Scheme

Rapper Yella Beezy, known for his hit "That's On Me," has been arrested for the 2020 killing of fellow rapper MO3. The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Markies Conway, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Authorities booked him into the Dallas County Jail after a warrant was issued. This development follows a grand jury indictment earlier this week, charging Beezy with felony murder in connection to MO3's death.

Indictment Reveals Murder-for-Hire Allegation

Court records state that Beezy faces a capital murder charge "while remuneration." The indictment claims Beezy hired Kewon White to kill MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, in exchange for payment. The document alleges Beezy "intentionally and knowingly" arranged the murder. According to the indictment, White carried out the shooting on Beezy's behalf. White is already serving a nine-year sentence for unrelated firearm charges tied to the same incident.

Details of MO3's Fatal Shooting

MO3 was killed in a shocking midday shooting on a Dallas highway on November 11, 2020. Authorities said MO3 was driving when a gunman exited a vehicle and approached him. MO3 left his car and tried to flee on foot. The gunman, now identified as White, chased and shot him multiple times. MO3, aged 28 at the time, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man, an innocent bystander sitting in a nearby car, was also injured but survived.

Ongoing Investigation and Beezy's History

USA TODAY has reached out to Beezy's representatives and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department for comments. No official statements have been released as of now. This arrest adds to Beezy's growing list of legal troubles in recent years.

Yella Beezy's Rise to Fame

Yella Beezy started his music career in his teens, independently releasing mixtapes. His big break came in 2017 with his project "Lite Work, Vol. 2," featuring the hit track "That's On Me." The single gained national attention, peaking at No. 25 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and reaching No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. A high-profile remix later featured artists like 2 Chainz, T.I., Jeezy, and Boosie Badazz.

Collaborations and Latest Album

Beezy has since worked with big names in hip-hop, including Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, and Gunna. His most recent album, "Bad Azz Yella Boy," was released in August 2022.

White's Role and Criminal Record

Kewon White, the accused gunman, was arrested a month after MO3's killing. Police reports show that he shot both MO3 and an unrelated bystander. White is currently incarcerated on firearms-related charges but now faces additional scrutiny as Beezy's indictment links him to a possible murder-for-hire plot.

A$AP Rocky's Separate Legal Battle

In another unrelated case, rapper A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, faced charges of assault with a firearm. He was accused of firing at former friend A$AP Relli during a 2021 dispute. After a three-week trial in early 2025, a jury found Rocky not guilty on both charges. The verdict spared him a potential 24-year prison sentence.

Broader Legal Woes in Hip-Hop

The latest developments with Beezy and Rocky highlight a pattern of legal battles faced by several rappers in recent years. While Rocky was acquitted, Beezy's future remains uncertain as he faces serious charges that could carry severe penalties if convicted.

Awaiting Official Responses

As the investigation continues, Beezy's legal team has yet to respond publicly. The Dallas County authorities are also expected to release further details. Fans and the hip-hop community are now closely watching how this case unfolds.