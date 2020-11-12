Rapper Melvin Noble, popularly known by his stage name Mo3, was fatally shot on Wednesday in Dallas, Texas, police said. His death came within of a week of Chicago-based rapper King Von's fatal shooting leaving fans in shock and grief.

Law enforcement officials in Dallas said an armed suspect got down of his vehicle and approached Mo3's car. The rapper also got out his car, following which the suspect chased him and opened fire at him, CBS 11 News reported, citing police.

"The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim's car," Dallas Police Department spokesperson told Variety without identifying the rapper. "The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him... The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries."

A bystander sitting inside Mo3's vehicle was also shot but was in stable condition, the police said. Authorities launched an investigation into the shooting and are on a lookout for the unidentified suspect.

Last December, Mo3 he told his Instagram followers that he survived a shooting attempt and the bullet grazed the back of his neck. In an Instagram Live video, he showed what appeared to be blood trickling down on his t-shirt. However, later was it was revealed that the entire incident was a publicity stunt for Mo3's 'Why?' video.

Mo3 released his first mixtape 'Shottaz' in 2014 and in 2016 he released 'Shottaz Reloaded.' His last album 'BadAzz Mo3' was released this February. Earlier this week he posted a video of a preview of his sold-out tour in Indianapolis.

Mo3's death came within a week of rapper King Von's fatal shooting. The emerging Chicago-based rapper's — whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett — was shot dead after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that ended in gunfire. The shooting also two others dead and three wounded. Von was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.