Emerging Chicago rapper King Von was killed after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that ended in gunfire. Apart from the rapper, two others were left dead and three wounded in the gun battle. Von, whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was 26 when he passed away.

According to TMZ, if the law enforcement sources are to be believed, a deadly confrontation broke out in the early morning of Friday outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. Investigators said that it was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired by uniformed police, one on-duty and one off-duty working as security, or the rival groups involved in the furious shootout.

Second Shooting

This was the second shooting at the Monaco Hookah Lounge in a span of 24 hours, though there is no immediate clarity whether the two shootings are connected. Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the 26-year-old rapper and a group of men had left the Opium Nightclub and gone to the Monaco Hookah Lounge, where they got into a heated argument with another group in the parking lot.

'The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups,' the GBI said in a statement, according to The Daily Mail. The GBI stated that two officers, one off-duty and one on-duty, both fired at two separate locations as they tried to intervene in the violent gunfight.

Three others, who were left injured during the incident, are being treated at a hospital. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek claimed that no officers were injured in the violent incident. He also added that GBI investigators are working on determining who had fired the various shots that killed the people involved. Meanwhile, the GBI said that its independent investigation is underway. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.

Following the news of the rapper's demise, many people worldwide took to Twitter to pay tributes to the 26-year-old late star. One user tweeted, "Damn, the fact that King Von was also a father hits me so fcking hard dude. Rest In Peace king."

Another one, mourning the loss of the rapper, wrote, "That King Von footage broke my heart man. He wasn't supposed to be in that situation PRAYERS UP FOR HIS ENTIRE FAMILY #Respectfully."

One person tweeted, "My soul is aching!! Why cuzzo why? #KingVon REST IN PARADISE." While another one wrote, "King Von really been on my mind . his loved ones are devastated. so sad."

King Von was signed to rapper Lil Durk's record label called Only the Family and was known for his singles 'Rollin' and 'Took Her To The O'. The late rapper grew up in the section of Parkway Gardens on Chicago's South Side known as 'O'Block,' which is considered as one of the most dangerous blocks in the city.

The 26-year-old hitmaker was also known by the street name 'Grandson' in reference to David Barksdale, the founder of the Black Disciples. The rapper was allegedly a member of the gang. Von previously beat a murder rap in connection with a May 2014 shooting in Chicago, walking free after witnesses failed to testify.

The rapper was facing prosecution in Atlanta on charges including attempted murder in connection with a robbery and shooting at a popular drive-in in February, last year. Rapper Lil Durk was a co-defendant in that case, and their bail terms prohibited the two men from having any sort of contact.