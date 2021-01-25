The death of South Korean rapper Iron has come as a shock to the music industry. He was discovered in the pool of blood by a security guard on Monday, 25 January, at 10.25 am KST. His fans have condoled the untimely death of the young talent. However, the message posted by his former girlfriend has drawn people's attention.

After the news of his death surfaced, she reportedly shared the below picture on her social media page. It was cryptic post without any caption. Netizens have interpreted it in their way. However, she has set her profile as private.

In 2018, Iron was found guilty of charges and sentenced a year in prison for physically assaulting his girlfriend. The rapper is said to have inflicted physical wounds to his ex-girlfriends face on refusal to meet his sexual demands.

This was followed by the singer choking her and fracturing her finger when she attempted to break off the relationship. He had further threatened her with self-inflicting wounds if she reached for help.

Iron's behaviour had come under severe criticism. Later, the Korean rapper had issued an apology on his Instagram account after he was convicted by the court of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

His Death

The rapper was found dead outside his apartment on Monday. The South Korean rapper was rushed to the hospital by the security. However, the police have neither discovered signs of murder, but they have not confirmed whether he died by suicide too.

"We have not discovered any signs that the deceased was murdered. We also cannot confirm whether the deceased committed suicide, as we are still investigating," Koreaboo quotes the police as saying.

Reports say that the cops have not found death note and the police will take a call over his autopsy once meeting the family members of the deceased.