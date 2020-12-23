Video footage of married pastor and politician Raphael Warnock's former wife telling a police officer that her husband is "a great actor" and "phenomenal at putting on a really good show" following their domestic dispute in March has surfaced on social media.

Warnock, the Democratic nominee who is running against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler inGeorgia's upcoming Senate runoff elections, was accused by his former wife, of running over her foot with his car during a heated argument days before he filed paperwork to officially seek the office in March.

'All He Cares About is His Reputation'

The footage, which was aired on Tucker Carlson tonight, shows Warnock's wife, Oulèye Ndoye, telling a police officer she wants to file a report. The clip then cuts to Warnock explaining to the officer his side of the story before Ndoye gives her statement.

"This man is running for United States senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation," she tells the officer. "I work at the mayor's office, this is a big problem."

'He's a Great Actor'

"I've been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I've tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a very long time and today he crossed the line," she tearfully adds.

"He's a great actor, he is phenomenal at putting on a really good show," she notes before the video runs out. Watch the clip below:

Warnock and Ndoye were in the middle of divorce proceedings when the incident took place and their divorce was finalized two months later.

Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, was not charged over the domestic dispute after an officer said in the report that medical officials did not find visible signs of injury in the foot that his wife said was struck by the vehicle, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.