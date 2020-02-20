On Wednesday, mass shooting at two shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, left eight people fatally wounded and five seriously injured. While three were fatally shot at the first bar, five others were killed in the second.

Soon after the incident, a suspected perpetrator and another person were found in an apartment stormed by special forces and the police confirmed that they were found dead later. There were no indications of other perpetrators. The incident left 10 killed and five injured. Another interesting angle of the shooting was that the victims include mostly people of Kurdish origin.

Details of the incident

At around 10 pm local time, 9 gun-shots were fired outside the "Midnight" shisha bar, which reportedly left three dead. A dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene. Moments later, fire was opened at a second bar, the Arena Bar & Cafe, which left five more people shot dead, Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported.

Soon, several videos of the shooting started making rounds on Twitter and here they are:

A third shooting was also reported in the northern neighbourhood of Lamboy, but was not confirmed by the authorities so far. Police have cordoned off the area and a car was damaged in the incident.

According to reports, victims are five young people, including a woman. Some victims of Kurdish background are also reported but the details are awaited about the motive.

About Hanau

Hanau is a town, in the western German state of Hesse, inhabited by about 100,000 people, is situated some 20 km to the east of Frankfurt. Hanau's local MP Katja Leikert took to twitter to offer condolences to the relatives of the deceased. "It's a real horror scenario for all of us", she said.

The incident comes less than a week after a shooting outside a Berlin music venue, on Saturday, Feb. 15, left one person dead and five injured.