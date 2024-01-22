Ram Temple Consecration to be Live-Streamed at Several Places, Including New York's Times Square and Paris's Eiffel Tower

In a historic and religious event for millions of Hindus, the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be live-streamed at various key monuments and places across several countries including the iconic Times Square in New York City on January 22.

This momentous occasion, symbolizing the fulfillment of a long-standing demand and a legal victory, will also be broadcast at thousands of temples and booths across India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple on August 5, 2020, will attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram).

The consecration ceremony, known as Pran-Pratishtha, involves infusing life into the idol of the deity. High priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi will lead the ceremony, chanting Vedic mantras and offering prayers to Lord Ram. The week-long ceremony, which commenced on January 16, included various Vedic rituals and a 1,008 Hundi Mahayagya, engaging thousands of devotees.

The much-anticipated event will culminate with the unveiling the new statue's eye cover on January 22. The ceremony will be live-streamed at Times Square. This follows the digital billboard display of the Ram Temple during the Bhoomi Pujan in August 2020.

From Times Square to the Eiffel Tower, devotees across 160 countries will witness the consecration live. According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an Indian right-wing Hindu organization, the grand spectacle can be viewed in 300 venues in America, 100 in Mauritius, 30 in Australia, 25 in Britain, 30 in Canada, and more than 50 countries, including Germany, Fiji, Ireland, and Indonesia.

In Paris, a Ram Rath Yatra will traverse notable landmarks, and in Washington DC, a car and bike rally is scheduled for January 20 at the Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple.

The VHP has organized various programs in Australia, including Parramatta Park in Western Sydney and Kingsley Park in Melbourne. Similar events are planned in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world, reflecting the global unity of the Hindu community.

Vigyananand, a representative of VHP, said, "When something happens in India, it has an effect internationally." The global celebration of the Ram Temple consecration underscores the deep connection and shared roots of Hindus worldwide.