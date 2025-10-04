Raleigh Police Officer Arrested for Having Sexual Encounter with Woman He was Investigating Over a DWI Crash

A now former Raleigh police officer was arrested for sexual crimes, Police Chief Rico Boyce said Friday during a press conference.

As reported by ABC11, Tremale Stephon Cogdell, 28, was charged with a sexual act by a government employee and obstruction of justice, as well as willfully failing to discharge duties.

Cogdell was Investigating a DWI Crash, Took the Woman Back to His Home and Engaged in Sexual Acts

Boyce said Cogdell encountered the female victim on Sept. 12, early in the morning, during a crash investigation in Raleigh. He then took her back to his home in a Raleigh police car, and "a sexual encounter occurred" while he was on duty.

According to court documents, Cogdell failed "to conduct and charge a DWI investigation in exchange for sexual acts. This offense was done in secrecy and malice."

"What has happened is not only troubling, it is disgraceful. I am angry and disheartened both as a police chief and as a member of this community," said Boyce."

"The actions that led to Mr. Cogdell's arrest reflect poorly on the Raleigh Police Department and cast a shadow on the integrity that we worked so hard to uphold. This is a reminder that no one is above accountability, not even those who wear the badge," Boyce added.

Cogdell Charged with Obstruction of Justice, Sexual Misconduct of Person in Custody Among Other Charges

Cogdell was hired by the department on June 27, 2022, and served as a First Class Officer working in the Field Operations Division of the Downtown District.

"I want to applaud the victim for coming forward in this case and offer my heartfelt support to her, her family, and to anyone who has been affected by this deeply disturbing incident," said Boyce.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) contacted the Raleigh Police Department on Sept. 26 about an alleged incident earlier in the month. Boyce said Cogdell was put on administrative leave that same day.

Cogdell has been charged with felony obstruction of justice, misdemeanor willful neglect of duty and felony sexual misconduct of a person in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

RPD is conducting an internal investigation, and a criminal investigation is underway at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.