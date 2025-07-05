Raleigh Mother was Allegedly 'Getting High' During Grease Fire She Caused that Killed Two of Her Children

A Raleigh mother has been arrested in connection with a grease fire that claimed the lives of two of her children last fall after an investigation by authorities revealed negligence on the mother's part led to the tragedy.

Rodreika Porter, 34, was arrested by Ahoskie Police Department officers on Thursday and charged by the Raleigh Police Department on two counts of felony child neglect inflicting serious bodily injury.

At about 6 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2024, firefighters and police officers arrived at the Porter's Raleigh residence following reports of a house fire. A 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were inside the residence at the time of the fire and were pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Witness Claims Porter was Not Home at the Time of the Fire, She was 'Up the Block Getting High'

The details that emerged in the subsequent months helped police build a case against Porter. The mother was not home at the time of the fire, according to court records obtained by Raleigh-based NBC affiliate WRAL. The report also included a witness statement to police that said she was "up the block getting high during the fire."

Moreover, while Porter denied at the scene taking drugs or medication in the lead-up to the fire, a social worker reportedly said the mother "tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana," and may also have drunk alcohol, authorities say.

Search Warrant States Porter was the One Who Caused the Fire While Cooking

And while Porter was reportedly not at home as the fire raged, a search warrant reviewed by the outlet suggests she is the one who caused it – as "the mother of the children was heating a pan with oil to cook pork chops, but fell asleep, leaving the stove on."

The exact sequence of events are unclear, as the warrant also states Porter was awakened by smoke from the grease fire, contradicting the witness' claim that she was "up the block" at the time of the fire.

According to court documents, as soon as Porter learned about the fire, he grabbed her children and went outside, knocking on neighbors' doors and screaming for help, authorities say.

Neighbors shared with WRAL at the time how they were awakened to a harrowing scene. "We just hear banging, banging, banging, banging, banging, banging and screaming. We wake up, we come outside, she comes around the corner, and the woman is just holding her children," an unidentified witness stated. "They're lifeless."

Porter is not have needed medical attention from the fire, according to authorities.