A California realtor was fired from his job after video footage of his racist behavior towards a woman of Asian origin went viral on social media.

A Twitter user named "Em" shared footage of the encounter on the platform along with a caption revealing she was walking in Brentwood, California. When she paused to look at her phone, the maskless man approached her unprovoked and started verbally attacking her.

"At 5pm I was walking in Brentwood at the intersection of Bundy & Montana. I stopped to look at my phone when this man came out of his home & verbally assaulted me. He approached me, maskless. I asked him to step away. He called me 'stupid blue hair asian girl' & 'dumb bitch,'" the user wrote in a now-deleted post.

'You're a Stupid Blue Asian Haired Girl'

The video starts off with Em politely asking the seemingly inebriated man to maintain social distance she he has her backed up against a car. The man, who is walking his two dogs, is seen antagonizing the woman, by asking, "Are you up against the car?" before a woman walks by and Em attempts to grab her attention.

"No one is going to pay attention to you because you're dumb and you're a stupid blue Asian haired girl," the man says to Em before becoming more aggressive towards the woman. The man shows his middle finger to the camera before repeatedly saying "f*ck you" to her and pulling out his cellphone.

"I can record you, you dumb b*tch," he says as he starts walking towards her, following her around the parked car. "Get the f–k out of here you dumb b*tch," he says before the clip ends. Em noted, in several subsequent tweets, that the man continued to follow her as she walked away. Watch the video below:

LAPD's Response to Em's Complaint

In her tweets that have since been removed, Em added that she reached out to the LAPD to report the man's aggressive and racist behavior and was told "it would've been easier if he'd swung at you," and that "being threatened is subjective."

"The officer told me that not wearing a mask is not threatening & deemed it relevant to mention that he 'grew up with Japanese people,'" Em continued. "We are living in a pandemic, in LA where cases are raging, in a country when 2100 hate incidents against Asians have occurred since the pandemic. I have lived in this city my entire life and have never felt threatened in the way I did today. This man singled me out bc I was an Asian girl walking by myself and took advantage. We need to hold bigots like these accountable."

Man Identified as Mike Dalcin, Fired by Employer

The man in the video was later identified as Mike Dalcin, a real estate agent with Beach City Brokers. The company swiftly issued a statement saying that it does not tolerate racist behavior and Dalcin was no longer employed with the company.

"We have become aware of a video circulating on social media that involves a new agent we recently hired," the company said in a statement on Facebook.

"Effective immediately, Mike Dalcin has been removed as an agent from our office and is no longer an agent at our Company. Beach City Brokers insist and will always maintain a high standard of integrity and ethics and will not tolerate racism or any other unprofessional behavior."