US President Donald Trump's latest move to slam media for fake news backfired badly after Twitter flagged Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'. Trump's tweet contained a fake CNN news clipping called 'racist baby'. It was the first time the microblogging site used the particular label on Trump's post.

The policies laid down by Twitter prohibits sharing videos, photos or audio that have been deceptively altered or fabricated to trick viewers and have the potential to cause harm.

Did CNN Broadcast Racist Baby Video?

Trump obtained the controversial video from CarpeDonktum, a strong pro-Trump meme creator. The video features two toddlers, a black boy and a white boy, running down a sidewalk. The creator had altered the video to make it appear like a CNN broadcast. It even added fake chyrons which claimed, Breaking news: Terrified todler (sic) runs from racist baby and Racist Baby Probably a Trump Voter. The video clip has been viewed 10.1 million times.

The clip, which then goes on to show the real story behind the two toddlers, says: "America is not the problem, fake news is. If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires."

However, soon multiple outlets claimed that 'CNN Racist Baby' to be a fake clipping. However, CNN did cover the two toddlers, Maxwell and Finnegan, in September 2019. The two boys, who have been friends, became an internet sensation overnight after the display of their bonding as they met on the street.

CNN, Twitterati Slam Trump

Speaking to the New York Times, Nicholas Pacilio, a spokesman for Twitter, said that Trump's tweet "has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context." However, the latest fiasco on Trump's part did invite the wrath of the microblogging site's users.

Giving a befitting reply to the US President and calling him to be better, CNN tweeted: "CNN did cover this story - exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

"That's Fukien messed up HE SAID TERRIFIED TODDLER RUNS FROM RACIST BABY DONALD J TRUMP YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," wrote a user.

"He probably thought. "Imma show em with this one" fucking dumbass," wrote another.

Last month, irked over the flagging of his tweets by the micro-blogging site, Trump had signed an executive order designed to narrow protections for social media companies over the content posted on their platforms.