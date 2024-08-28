Quick-Thinking Nurse Saves Premature Baby Born Mid-Air in Flight Toilet

A 26-week pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl weighing only 820 grams in the toilet of a Southern Airlines flight heading to Beijing on August 3. The unexpected delivery happened mid-air, prompting a swift response from Chen Shanshan, a neonatal nurse from Hainan Provincial People's Hospital.

Chen responded immediately to the emergency call from flight attendants. She found the mother, identified only as Ms. Zhang, holding the tiny newborn who wasn't breathing, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The baby was still wrapped in the fetal membrane. Acting quickly, Chen tore off the membrane to help the baby breathe. She was assisted by two other doctors on the flight, which had taken off from Haikou in Hainan province.

Realizing the newborn had no pulse, Chen began CPR and provided supplemental oxygen. She instructed the crew to get a hot water bottle and cabin bag to keep the baby warm, as premature infants face a high risk of death from even slight drops in body temperature. "Premature babies must be kept warm," Chen told the broadcaster. "A one-degree drop in temperature could cause sepsis, raising the mortality rate."

The plane made an emergency landing in Changsha, Hunan province, to ensure the safety of the mother and baby. Chen continued CPR for over an hour until the baby was admitted to the emergency room, according to China Daily. "It was only when I saw the baby taken into the rescue room that I realized my arms were numb," Chen recalled.

The baby's father rushed to Changsha hospital after being informed about the birth of his second daughter. He shared that the infant had gained 50 grams during her two-week stay in the hospital. He expressed his gratitude to Chen in a video message, saying, "Thank you for being there at the critical moment. We will tell our kid, and she will remember you forever."

Chen thanked the two doctors who assisted her in a social media post, writing, "Without their help, I couldn't have managed this emergency so smoothly."

Southern Airlines provided Chen with a letter of thanks for her timely actions. The quick and coordinated efforts of the medical professionals onboard were crucial in saving the premature baby's life.