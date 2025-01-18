Queens Woman Accused of Killing Building Superintendent, Hiding Body in Her Apartment After He Came to Collect Unpaid Rent

A New York City woman has been arrested for killing her building's superintendent while he attempted to collect unpaid rent from her on behalf of the landlord, authorities said.

Sandra Coto-Navarro, 48, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 16 on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and weapon possession in connection with the death of 55-year-old Jose Portillo, according to a press release from the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Portillo's Co-Workers Called Police After He Failed to Return from Coto-Navarro's Apartment

Prosecutors allege Portillo's body was found by police wrapped in garbage bags and clothes stuffed under a bed inside Coto-Navarro's apartment. Portillo's co-workers called the police around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, after he failed to return from Coto-Navarro's apartment that morning or answer his phone, the release states.

While speaking with investigators, Coto-Navarro claimed Portillo stopped by her apartment earlier that day but left after she paid him $23,000, according to the release. However, police allege that surveillance video they reviewed does not show Portillo ever leaving the woman's apartment.

Police Reported a Strong Odor of Bleach, Spotted Blood Stains in Coto-Navarro's Apartment

When police returned to the apartment, they were directed to the bedroom, where they made the grim discovery. Police also reported smelling a strong odor of bleach and found a mop, as well as what appeared to be blood near the bottom of the bed and a dresser, according to the release.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Portillo sustained "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and a bag was placed over his head, causing his death," the release states. "The victim further sustained post-mortem sharp force injuries to his neck and left leg near the knee," it added, indicating that Coto-Navarro attempted to dismember Portillo's body after his death.

Coto-Navarro was arrested at the scene, prosecutors said, and was expected to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 17, records show. It's unclear if she has entered a plea. According to the district attorney's office, Coto-Navarro faces up to 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.