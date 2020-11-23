A sex club in Queens that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions came under the scanner of cops after it organized an illegal party that invited people to drink alcohol and have sex. The party was decked out with the trappings of a modern-day Roman orgy, reports say.

Police acted following a 311 complaint and found at least 80 people partying without mask, disregarding the social distancing rules. The New York Police raided the underground club on 20th Avenue near 41st St. in Astoria at 12:05 a.m. on November 22 and found people enjoying a buffet. Alcohol was being supplied, and boxes of condoms were found. The underground also had backroom that was lined with mattresses. Three couples were found having sex in the room.

Two Arrested For Flouting Rules

The police have shut down the underground and have arrested at least two people in this regard. The illegal party is said to have been organized by Caligula, New York. It is known as the hottest swingers club in New York. Cops also said that apart from flouting social distancing rules, the club did not even have proper license to sell alcohol.

Cops have arrested Roy Bacoy, 37, of Woodside, who is the manager of the club. He has been charged with violating an executive order and violating an emergency measure, running an unlicensed bottle club, unauthorized warehousing of alcohol and failure to protect health and safety. The second person to be arrested was Jennifer Hayes, 47, of Lynbrook, who is a patron of the club. He has been charged with disorderly conduct and violating an emergency measure. The two have been given desk appearance tickets that could amount to $15,000 in fines.

Hookah Club Raided

In another such incident on November 22, cops found at least 120 people dancing, smoking hookah, and drinking without masks or social distancing at Midtown Manhattan. The Sheriff's office raided an illegal club on the third floor of a building on W. 36th St. near Eighth Avenue. On a tip off, cops noticed about 75 people entering the building through a service entrance around 11:30 p.m. on November 21, accompanied by bouncers.

The cops waited for more people to join the party and raided the illegally conducted event at 2 a.m. on Sunday and arrested at least five people. The building did not have proper license to sell liquor nor had the bottle club certificate. The arrested persons include bouncers, organizers and a DJ.

The police had busted three parties last weekend and said that at least 600 revelers took part in these parties. In fact, The Hunts Point fight night was even advertised on social media. They found at least 200 people watching amateur fights while smoking hookah and drinking, flouting the social distancing restrictions.