Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: Dramatic Moment Vegan Protesters are Tackled Down to Ground by Police as They Crash Parade [WATCH]

Two people were arrested after a group of vegan protesters broke barriers on The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour procession. The pair broke through a cordon on Thursday morning as tens of thousands prepared to watch celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

A viral video on social media shows police officers pouncing on the protesters as they raced over the barriers to where the parade will be held shortly. As Royal fans looked on, six officers chased down the protesters and were seen bringing one back behind the fence. One of the men appeared to be dressed in a crown.

Disrupting the Celebrations

The two protesters, who were from Animal Rebellion, managed to jump the barriers and then raced toward the approaching band and were able to sit in the middle of the Mall. The video shows officers dragging them out of the road as the musicians walked past.

Despite the chaos, the soldiers marched ahead without missing a beat, with police officers removing the demonstrators from the road and restraining them.

Besides, protesters were spotted near Buckingham Place. Five mean wearing plastic crowns were seen vaulting the barriers near the palace, while others were seen lying on the ground and stopping the marching military.

Minutes after the protest, Animal Rebellion tweeted: "Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we're taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you."

Beau King Houston, amongst those taking action, said "The Royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so. This transition is common sense and simple, we all win. 76% of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere."

"This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act."

Protest Against the Crown

The Trooping of the Colour, which kicks off the four-day Bank Holiday celebrations, saw tens of thousands of troops parade through Central London on Thursday morning. The Queen witnessed the procession from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, while other royals were seen be in carriages.

However, protests have been rampant leading to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Police said that a number of arrests have been made ahead of the Trooping of the Colour. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

"The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction. Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly."

The 1st Battalion Irish Guards, along with more than 1,500 officers and troops from the Household Division, will perform the military ceremonial, which has been performed to honour a British Monarch's formal birthday for 260 years.

The Salute will be taken by Prince Charles, Prince William, a Colonel in the regiment, and Princess Anne.

Those who aren't lucky enough to secure a spot along The Mall may watch the action unfold on giant screens in adjacent St James Park, Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens, or Cardiff's Bute Park.

The parade will feature over 350 horses and hundreds of military musicians as members of the Royal Family ride along the Mall in carriages and on horseback to Horse Guards Parade, where the event will take place.