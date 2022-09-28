Queen's Cause of Death: Scottish Authorities Keep Death Reason SECRET; Monarch's Death Certificate Inaccessible, Expert Say She Died Of BROKEN HEART

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death remains a mystery as Scottish authorities are keeping it a secret and are blocking access to the late monarch's death certificate. Multiple requests have been made to the Scottish government for a copy of the Queen's death certificate, which is a matter of public record.

But the National Records of Scotland appears to be blocking all attempts by the media to gain her certificate. Her majesty died on September 8 at Balmoral Estate.

National Records of Scotland Blocks Access To Queen's Death Certificate

If she had died in England, her cause of death would never be known as the Registration Act of 1836 does not apply to monarch.

However, she died in Scotland, where under the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965, all deaths are required to be registered within seven ddays and death certificate is also required to be submitted to a registrar.

However, all inquiries to Aberdeenshire registry office where the Queen's death would have been registered, have been referred to NRS and it's understood that NRS has ordered council staff not to release any details, according to Daily Star.

Queen Died Of Broken Heart

Reports have suggested that her majesty died of broken heart after Prince Philip died. She was never the same after the death of her husband, according to a royal expert.

The pain of losing her lifelong partner had a profound effect on Her Majesty in the months to come and feels it eventually took its toll before her death at Balmoral aged 96, according to Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

"I think she ultimately died of a broken heart really. She was never the same after Philip went... He was, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life," Nicholl said on Entertainment Tonight.