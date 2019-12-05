A video clip from Buckingham Palace's NATO reception on Tuesday evening has had the social media suggesting that Princess Anne was "scolded" by the Queen for refusing to join her in meeting the president and first lady Melania. There seems to be little truth to this theory.

In the Princess Anne viral video, the Queen is standing along with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall - shaking hands with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. But the moment, Queen Elizabeth looked over at Princess Anne, who then replied with a shrug, was also the moment social media went into a wild frenzy of mad speculations.

Reflecting the popular mood, tabloids too had a field day.

The Mirror had a story with the headline: "Princess Anne's incredible reaction after 'scolding' from Queen for not greeting Trump." The Sun went with a screamer headline - "HEIR-RAISING: Princess Anne shrugs as The Queen 'scolds her during Trump greeting.' "

The Daily Express saw the video as the Royal monarch and her daughter "having a silent argument."

But here is what the video is actually about -let's start all over - in the video filmed at the Buckingham Palace's NATO reception, the Queen along with Prince Charles and Camilla are seen receiving the American President and his wife.

The 93-year-old British monarch then looks over, only to see that her daughter Princess Anne was standing in the distance, before the Princess Royal shrugs and can be heard replying: "It's just me," before adding: "and this lot," pointing to members of the royal household, including the Deputy Master of the Household, Lt. Col. Anthony Charles Richards, and William Peel, the Lord Chamberlain.

But this is true...

Princess Anne, however, was caught on camera along with top leaders who apparently were making jokes about American President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and Princess Anne were seen together at an event at the Buckingham Palace. In the video, the top leaders reportedly were making laughing at the US President.

In the 25 second clip Johnson asked, "Is that why you were late?" and Trudeau replied: "He was late because he takes a ... 40-minute press conference at the top."

"You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau also appears to say at one point, though it's not clear which team he was referring to.