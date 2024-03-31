Queen Of Tears Episode 7 Recap, Review, Reactions

Queen Of Tears episode 7 aired on tvN on Saturday (March 30) at 9:10 pm KST. It featured the challenges Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo faced after the divorce paper was discovered. The chapter also explains why Yoon Eun Sung wants to destroy Queen's Group. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The seventh episode of Queen Of Tears focussed on the relationship between Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo while sharing details about the antagonists. The female lead confronted her husband about the divorce papers. Tears were rolling out of her eyes when she was talking to him. But she didn't want to look desperate or weak in front of him. So, she pretended to be strong.

Hyun Woo tried to explain everything and stop her from going to South Korea. He wanted her to get treated for her illness. But she has given up on everything after seeing the divorce papers. He was her only hope. She was prepared to die immediately after her husband admitted his mistakes. She nearly met with an accident after moving out of the hotel room. Though her husband saved her, she asked him not to help her anymore.

The Cure

Hyun Woo got the answer to the biggest question in Queen Of Tears episode 7. It was about the cure for his wife's illness. After a chat with her doctor, he learned that her willingness to survive can create miracles. So, he decided to provoke her against him to force her to focus on revenge. His plan worked as she used all her energy on him upon returning home.

Hyun Woo played along as Hae In executed her revenge plan and dug out everything about him. Their relationship strengthened as she investigated more about her husband. Every finding proved him deeper in love with her. But she did not give up. Her investigation continued.

In the meantime, Hyun Woo focused on Eun Sung and tried to find out why he came to Korea. He also told his wife to be cautious. Although the male lead couldn't gather much evidence against the suspect, he proved himself innocent to Mr. Hyun. The Queen family members might learn the truth soon.

The Big Revelation

Eun Sung was the biological son of Moh Seul Hee as speculated by some Queen Of Tears fans. They are plotting against the Queen family to take over their business and everything they have as assets. Seoul Hee has been secretly helping her son in every way possible. The mini-series might reveal more details about their evil scheming in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Queen Of Tears episode 7 also hinted at the reason behind Hae In's health problem. Seul Hee and Eun Sung may have been feeding her poisonous food to kill her. The female lead felt unwell soon after she had a drink with her school classmate. She was showing the same symptoms, and he had a mysterious bottle with medicines in his hand.

Reviews and Reactions

When you put together two brilliant actors who are also two of the best criers, then it's an acting fest episode per episode. Grateful to the casting directors for bringing them together. My match was made in acting heaven.

As someone who has watched most of both Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's dramas, it's such a treat to see some never-seen-before acting from them.

Soo Hyun's and Ji Won's acting skills can cause emotional and physical pain. Please pay for our therapy too. We've been a crying mess since episode 1.

I'm desperately begging for a happy ending. You cannot just make them suffer, and give them a tragic ending. That's just illegal and downright cruel. I better see Baek Subin at the end.