Queen Of Tears Episode 5 Recap, Review, Reactions, and More

Queen Of Tears episode 5 aired on tvN on Saturday (March 23) at 9:10 pm KST. It followed Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In as they faced various challenges in life. The chapter also revealed how the onscreen couple grew apart after being in love for several years. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The fifth episode of Queen Of Tears Episode 5 featured heart-fluttering moments between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In. It picked up from where it left off in episode 4 and followed the onscreen couple as they got closer to each other. The male lead could not hide his feelings for the female lead after he saw her tear up. He embraced her tightly and consoled her. It started raining on their way back home. They took shelter under a tree and briefly explained why she came to his hometown.

When Hae In went missing, her in-laws searched everywhere. Even though it was raining heavily, they looked for her. Hyun Woo's parents and siblings felt relieved when they saw Hae In with her husband. They took care of her and helped her stay comfortably in their house. The male lead did not hesitate to take care of his wife. He dressed her wounds and dried her hair. They almost shared a kiss when Hyun Woo ran away.

Trouble in Paradise

After Hyun Woo walked out, Hae In waited for him in the bedroom for several hours. The male lead spent the night with his brother because he did not plan to develop romantic feelings towards his wife. Although Hae In tried to contact her husband, she did not get a satisfying reply from him. So, she went out looking for him and heard him saying he did not want to stay with his wife.

Hae In, looking forward to spending a romantic night with Hyun Woo, felt disappointed after hearing his words. She waited for him till dawn and left the village early in the morning. A guest was waiting for the onscreen couple when they reached home. It was Yoon Eun Sung. He informed them that he had moved to the guest house. The male lead felt jealous and furious after hearing about it. But he did not have the power to change things.

Happy Reunion

Hae In and Hyun Woo continued to distance themselves from each other until the female lead took a decision. She was becoming weak and wanted to get her tumor treated as soon as possible. After a consultation with the doctor, the female lead began her treatment in Germany. Her aunt learned about her illness and informed the male lead that she had flown alone to Germany.

Hyun Woo did not rush to her. Instead, he spent time with his friend until he realized how much he loved his wife. He flew to Germany and had a heartfelt conversation with his wife. They rekindled their relationship towards the end of Queen Of Tears episode 5.

Reviews and Reactions

The constant theme that Hae In's vulnerability will instantly make Hyun Woo go running & hold her. He needs words of affirmation to know he can run to her & Hae In needs the feeling of warmth that he gives her to truly break down & feel safe.

Despite letting herself be vulnerable & asked her husband, who was supposed to be on her side no matter what, to accompany her, Hae In ended up going alone to Germany. Going to this treatment alone is never okay.

This wrecked me. All the wounds she's been trying to heal, all the suppressed feelings she's holding make me think why she's terminally ill.

The difference in the way Hyun Woo's mother treats her and how her mother does will just break your heart, she was over at her in-laws for just one day and they showed her more affection than her mother and family have in years.