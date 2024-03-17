Queen Of Tears Episode 3 Recap, Review and Reactions; Episode 4 Spoilers

Queen Of Tears episode 3 aired on tvN on Saturday (March 16) at 9:10 pm KST. It began with a flashback between Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. The chapter featured the change in relationship for the onscreen couple. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The third episode of this romantic comedy-drama featured a new side of Hong Hae In, who was head over heels for Baek Hyun Woo. Moments before her husband saved her, the female lead thought about the days she was happy with him. She got closer to him after the incident at the hunting ground. The Queen family started respecting Hyun Woo for risking his life to save Hae In.

Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo spend the night together in the same room and share the same bed. Although the female lead started developing romantic feelings for her husband, Yoon Eun Sung kept confusing her. He made her feel insecure about her relationship with Hyun Woo.

The Turning Point

The relationship between Hyun Woo and Hae In took an unexpected turn after Hyun Tae and Mi Seon visited their sister-in-law. Hyun Woo's siblings wanted to stop him from divorcing Hae In. So, they decided to convince their sister-in-law at all costs. Although Hyun Tae and Mi Seon met Hae In and chatted with her, they did not get time to tell her about the divorce.

So, the Baek siblings gathered the courage to send a message to their sister-in-law, requesting her to back up from the divorce. When the male lead heard everything from his siblings, he tried to contact his wife and stop her from reading the message. She was with her school classmate Eun Sung to discuss a business deal. Fortunately, Hae In did not read the message from her sister-in-law.

When Hae In reached home with Eun Sung, Hyun Woo waited for her. He was unhappy to see her drunk, but his prime concern was the message she received from her sister-in-law. Immediately after she was out of the car, he took her purse and searched for her phone. The male lead did not find the phone in her bag. Hae In said it could be in the car. When Hyun Woo contacted the driver, his wife took the phone from her jacket. To stop her from reading the message, he got closer to her. They ended up kissing each other.

Reviews and Reactions

It is strange how Hyun Woo has erased all their fond moments together from his memories but remembers all the tiny details, likes, and habits about Hae In.

Hyun Woo is not the smartest pookie. Hae In literally kissed him, but he is getting jealous of other men. Boy, your wife only has eyes for you.

She must be making him jealous on purpose based on that smile. Enjoy your time now, Hae In. It is your turn to be jealous in the next episode.

I like the practicality of this show. Hae In and Hyun Woo love luxury items because we all want money. Only Hae In has realized her husband is above those materialistic things, while Hyun Woo has to realize that his wife those things are meaningless without his wife.

This episode is Hae In acknowledging that she still admires her husband. That is the thing about love, you see. It cannot be buried, ignored, and sometimes forgotten. But in the end, it is still there.

Queen Of Tears Episode 4 Spoilers

The preview teases the conflict between Eun Sung and Hyun Woo. The female lead gets a surprise when her school classmate pays a visit. Although they meet for business purposes, Eun Sung tries to turn it into a casual meeting. Hyun Woo feels uncomfortable watching his wife happily interact with Eun Sung.

"The scenes of Hae In getting lost in Yongduri are coming (she is wearing the same outfit as the episode 4 trailer). She must go to Yongduri in ep 4. But her getting lost must be the plot of ep 5/6; unless they fit that all in ep 4 (which would be insane!)," a fanfiction read.