Queen Of Tears Episode 2 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 3 Spoilers

Queen Of Tears episode 2 aired on tvN on Sunday (March 10) at 9:10 pm KST. It followed Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In as they began a new journey. People in Korea watched the premiere episode on TV or streamed it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The second episode of Queen Of Tears featured the beginning of a romantic journey between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in the premiere episode. It featured the conversation between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In after the female lead informed her husband that she would bid adieu to all in three months.

As speculated by the followers of this romantic comedy-drama, the male lead was happy to know that he would be out of hell soon without many complications. He took his wife for a consultation to confirm the news. When the doctor informed him that his wife could miraculously survive, he felt anxious.

Although Hae In told her husband to keep her disease a secret from everybody around them, Hyun Woo told his best friend everything. The guy came up with a plan to help the male lead. He asked his friend to be good to his wife so she could leave all her wealth to him. Hyun Woo started acting out, and people around them curiously watched everything.

An Unexpected Guest

Queen of Tears introduced Park Sung Hoon as Hae In's schoolmate, Yoon Eun Sung. Hyun Woo felt uncomfortable in front of the new guest. He saw his wife spending quality time with her former classmate and in-laws, supporting the new person in every way possible. The male lead struggled to suppress insecurities and jealousy.

Hae In noticed the change in her husband and felt suspicious at the beginning. Gradually, she started developing romantic feelings for him. She thought he was the only person around her who genuinely loved her. The female lead began to feel like that after she saw her husband reading articles about miraculous recovery from a terminal illness. Will Hyun Woo feel the same about Hae In?

Queen Of Tears Episode 2 Reviews and Reactions

Hae In has this illness where she gets temporary memory loss and hallucinations. That's why she missed her meeting with Hyun Woo. It is making me sad already.

The tongue to the cheek depicts his jealousy and sadness on seeing Hae In whispering and smiling with Eun Seong. King of micro-expression Kim Soo Hyun.

My heart fell for Baek Hyun Woo in this scene. To see a stranger being accepted by the Hong family while he has been trying for three years and failed. He remains completely alone and walks behind them like he doesn't belong there.

An appreciation post for #KimJiWon nailing this specific scene. From astonishment, confusion, fear, resistance, acceptance & relief ~ she was able to convey them all just through her expressions & very minimal dialogue. What fine acting!

Soo Hyun is a palette of expressions & emotions, the way his winsome smile shifted into a sheer envious one with a second span, Kim Soo Hyun the actor that you are.

#QueenOfTearsEp2 freaking did a 180 change. It's now more on Haein's POV and argh learning she's not someone to hate but someone to protect especially against her husband makes my blood boil! What a sly Hyunwoo!

Hae-in hit the lottery by marrying Hyun-woo. I'm glad she will start realizing this in the next episode. I feel bad for Hyun-woo, who will suffer as Hae-in's condition worsens.

This drama is a whole package with great casts, great cinematography, a great plot, great OST.

Before we truly dig into #QueenOfTears for the next two months, let me just say this. The cinematic metaphors are gonna be quite pretty, and this last shot from the opening is very telling. There is a clear barrier, but he will surely break it to get to her. Mark my words.

In the flashback epilogue, he tells his family how much he loves them and worries about her and that he will marry her and protect her for the rest of his life, this show reminds him how much he loves his wife and it's started with jealousy.

It was really sad to see how broken their marriage is, in just 3 years they went from being crazily in love to sleeping at different ends of the house, there is a line between them every time and a door they refuse to open, what happened in three years.

Queen Of Tears Episode 3 Spoilers

The preview for next week shows Hae In enjoying every moment with Hyun Woo. She starts developing romantic feelings for him and quietly observes him when he is busy at work. The promo also shows Hyun Woo learn the truth about the incident at the hunting ground.